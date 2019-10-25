The photograph in the Oct. 18 Billings Gazette edition depicting an inmate in an asylum for the criminally insane, was very difficult to view. It showcased this year’s Halloween tour at the Moss Mansion. For 50 years the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has been working to erase the kind of thinking that seeks to represent people who suffer with a mental illness as potential criminals — as frightening and threatening. It would be unthinkable to substitute any other illness in this scenario.
Recent national criminal activities attributed to “the mentally ill” leaves the impression that all those with the diagnoses of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or certain varieties of post-traumatic stress disorder are more likely to perpetrate unprovoked shootings than the general population.
The fact is that those with a mental illness are statistically more likely to be victims than to be perpetrators. After each national gun tragedy there are calls for more resources for treatment of mental illnesses. And we certainly need more but not to protect us from the “insane”.
In our own state of Montana, case management services funding was cut to the point that several local mental health treatment facilities eliminated these basic, lifesaving services entirely. Leaders of these organizations say that if the funding was restored it would still take several years to get back up to speed.
Since 1995 your local nonprofit, NAMI Billings, has been working to support and improve the lives of people with mental illness diagnoses and their loved ones. These services are free and are offered at our office in Billings. We also teach and inform our community about what mental illnesses are and what they are not. Apparently, our services to the public have not done enough.
We invite the board and staff of the Moss Mansion, and any other organization or business, to visit with us. We can provide a short course called “Family and Friends” that gives a fairly in-depth look at the illnesses, how they affect an individual and how they are treated. Our “In Our Own Voice” is a unique one-hour interaction with two people who are in recovery sharing their story and, in so doing, provide a window into their reality. A one-hour talk by two family members can also be given during a lunch-and-learn for any group that would like to know more about mental illness.
Learn more about our programs at www.namibillings.org or call our office at 256-2001.
We have all visited and toured the Moss Mansion. Support us as we have supported you. We invite you to meet our staff and board members and to ask us about who we are and what we do. Be enlightened — so that we can end the misunderstanding and lack of empathy that haunts us.