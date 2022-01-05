Guest opinion: 'He was calling on me ... to live my best life'

It was near the end of Kennedy’s speech when he delivered what may have been the most famous statement of his presidency:

“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Simple words. Though I was just a fourth-grader, I was able to understand that the new president was calling on me to help — in whatever way I could — to protect America against what he called “the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease, and war itself.”

He summoned all Americans, not just those able to fight in armies. He knew that some of those "common enemies” would only be defeated through the power of our everyday lives — through working hard and collaborating with one another, through our determination to learn, through the kindness and respect with which we treat one another.

He was calling on me — even as a nine-year-old — to live my best life. I needed to be helpful, respectful, brave. I needed to do big things when I could, but I needed to do the little things upon which big things are built … be kind to strangers, tell the truth, never put up with racism, and always work for the common good.