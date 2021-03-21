Guest opinion: Health care sharing bill is good legislation

Senate Bill 149, which is currently being considered by the Montana Legislature, has garnered a bit of attention lately. Unfortunately, there has also been some confusion about what SB 149 will and will not do.

SB 149 will remove any question that may arise in the future regarding the legal status of health care sharing ministries by recognizing that these charities do not constitute the transaction of insurance business in Montana. It also adds important consumer protections and prevents regulatory conflicts by prohibiting the use of compensated or commissioned insurance producers by health care sharing ministries. SB 149 will also harmonize Montana law with the Affordable Care Act’s federal protection for health care sharing ministries.

For more than 26 years Samaritan Ministries’ members (including thousands of Montanans) have supported one another through the direct sharing of financial, emotional, and spiritual support. We are committed to upholding Biblical ethics, honoring our members, and maintaining the highest standards for sustainable governance and practice. Unfortunately, not all sharing organizations share that commitment.