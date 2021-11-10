Guest opinion: Healthcare providers do their part to mitigate global warming

Wildfires and their increased air pollution, unprecedented heat waves, drought with water shortages, Montana experienced all of these this year.

As health professionals, we are concerned about climate’s impact on the people and communities we care for. We believe it is imperative that those of us in health care do our part to mitigate global warming. Currently, the U.S. health care industry produces at least 8.5% of U.S. total carbon emissions and 25% of worldwide health care emissions. Lowering these numbers can have a significant positive impact on global warming and serve as a model for others.

Regionally, there are some leaders in these efforts. The Providence Healthcare system, including St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula and St. Joseph’s in Polson, has taken major steps in reducing its environmental impact, going so far as to set an ambitious goal to become carbon negative by 2030, eliminating or offsetting all greenhouse gas emissions.