Guest opinion: Healthy local economy depends on public health

A year of pandemic has shown us that Yellowstone County must have healthy people to support a healthy, vibrant economy.

Business owners and employees need to be healthy to do their jobs. They and their customers must have confidence that their health is safeguarded when shopping, dining and working in our community.

That’s why business leaders have relied on local public health and infectious disease experts to guide us in this time of COVID-19. An ongoing public-private partnership with RiverStone Health kept everyone updated with the best medical and public health guidance through tele-town halls for businesses, email, local media and countless phone conversations. Billings Chamber of Commerce and Big Sky Economic Development have collaborated with local businesses and public health leaders to keep businesses in Yellowstone County open and safe. We listened to each other.

This hasn’t been easy. When cases of COVID-19 surged last fall and our Billings hospitals were straining to add dozens of beds and staff to care for all the seriously ill patients, our public health officer established protocols to slow the virus spread. By asking everyone to temporarily curtail some activities that can contribute to rapid virus spread, our public health officer acted without delay to protect individuals and businesses from greater harm.