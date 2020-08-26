Guest opinion: Helena bureaucracy is bloated

Let me be clear: Raph Graybill is lying about my record to help distract voters from the fact that he has only practiced law for 3 years and doesn’t meet the Constitutional qualifications to be Montana’s Attorney General.
From day one I have said that the Helena bureaucracy is bloated, and I want to move badly needed resources away from Helena and out to the front lines. I believe in the people who are “on the ground,” working in our communities, each with their unique challenges that they face every day. And I believe that our resources will be better used directly for communities, not on administrative costs in Helena.
I’ve always been a fiscal conservative. During my time in the Montana House of Representatives, where I was entrusted to serve as Speaker of the House twice, I took our responsibility of the “power of the purse” very seriously. Every time we vote on the budget, those dollars are coming out of the pockets of my constituents. I knew that when the session was over, I’d go back home to Culbertson and have to justify every dollar to my neighbors.
During my time in the Legislature, I worked with my colleagues to open and fund a Billings branch of the Montana Crime Lab. Previously, every piece of criminal evidence had to be shipped to a single lab in Missoula, resulting in extreme backlogs. Those are dollars that I can justify. As Roosevelt County Attorney, I know just how vital the Billings Crime Lab is in catching and prosecuting violent criminals.
I won’t apologize for wanting to make the best use of every dollar that Montana taxpayers give us. Far from my opponent’s ugly claim, I want the Montana Department of Justice to thrive. Not to rest on the way things have been done, but to think about how we can be better and provide better service.
It may not be evident from where Raph Graybill sits in his cubicle in Helena, but Montana is under serious threat from meth and other drugs that come into our state illegally and leave devastation in their wake. Every day I work to prosecute dangerous criminals caught in the meth epidemic. Communities are being destroyed. There are resources that our Attorney General can and should deploy into communities to help, and that’s what I’ll do.
Since 2013, the budget for the Attorney General’s office has increased around 30% while violent crime is up 36% across the state. The status quo isn’t working, and I’m not afraid to change things up in Helena. It may not make me the most popular guy at the Helena-insider cocktail parties, but Raph has that covered.
Raph and his Democratic Party backers support extreme anti-law enforcement views — the same that have decimated Portland, Minneapolis, and Denver. The answer to these criminals is stronger support for property rights and law enforcement. You’re not going to get that from Raph.
The truth is that Raph Graybill has never prosecuted a single criminal, never had a single jury trial and been practicing law for only 3 years. I’m the only candidate running for attorney general who has the real-world experience to be Montana’s lawyer. I’m confident that with my experience and a little innovation, we can make Montana’s Department of Justice work better for Montana.
Austin Knudsen of Culbertson is a former Montana Speaker of the House and is the Republican candidate for attorney general.
