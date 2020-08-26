Guest opinion: Helena bureaucracy is bloated

I won’t apologize for wanting to make the best use of every dollar that Montana taxpayers give us. Far from my opponent’s ugly claim, I want the Montana Department of Justice to thrive. Not to rest on the way things have been done, but to think about how we can be better and provide better service.

It may not be evident from where Raph Graybill sits in his cubicle in Helena, but Montana is under serious threat from meth and other drugs that come into our state illegally and leave devastation in their wake. Every day I work to prosecute dangerous criminals caught in the meth epidemic. Communities are being destroyed. There are resources that our Attorney General can and should deploy into communities to help, and that’s what I’ll do.

Since 2013, the budget for the Attorney General’s office has increased around 30% while violent crime is up 36% across the state. The status quo isn’t working, and I’m not afraid to change things up in Helena. It may not make me the most popular guy at the Helena-insider cocktail parties, but Raph has that covered.

Raph and his Democratic Party backers support extreme anti-law enforcement views — the same that have decimated Portland, Minneapolis, and Denver. The answer to these criminals is stronger support for property rights and law enforcement. You’re not going to get that from Raph.

The truth is that Raph Graybill has never prosecuted a single criminal, never had a single jury trial and been practicing law for only 3 years. I’m the only candidate running for attorney general who has the real-world experience to be Montana’s lawyer. I’m confident that with my experience and a little innovation, we can make Montana’s Department of Justice work better for Montana.

Austin Knudsen of Culbertson is a former Montana Speaker of the House and is the Republican candidate for attorney general.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1