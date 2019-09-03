Out of Darkness Walk Sept. 15

The Yellowstone Valley Walk to prevent suicide is set for Sept. 15 in Veterans Park in Billings. Check in begins at 12:45 p.m. with a program at 2 p.m. and the walk at 2:10 p.m. The walk ends at 3:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the walk will assist the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with research, education, advocacy and support for survivors of suicide loss.

Register online at the link with this guest opinion at billingsgazette.com.

For more information, contact Joan Nye and Erin Bratsky at 406-272-6228 or 406-321-0591 or email yvootdWalk@gmail.com.