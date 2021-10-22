Guest opinion: Here's a 2022 election candidate quiz

Keep in mind we have one political party that is threatening to cause a national economic crisis and another that is having difficulty getting its act together to govern. In Montana we are implementing laws and policies that are adding to COVID-19 illness and death and overloading our medical facilities. Given this situation, it is not too early for voters to begin preparing for the 2022 mid-term elections.

One of the first things a responsible voter should do is assess a candidate’s suitability to represent us in Congress, the state legislature, or other public office. Discovering how they understand a few key areas, such as those listed below, will help determine his/her suitability.

Does the candidate you are evaluating think each statement below is correct, or substantially correct, or largely incorrect? This is a simple “true or false” test. (“Substantially” and “largely” are included only because politicians like to hedge their answers.)

For every right answer, the candidate gets ten points. A candidate who gets one hundred points clearly understands what is going on and is suitable as a representative. The next step is to examine what policies he/she supports and whether you are satisfied with those positions. Remember that it is unusual to find a candidate with whom you agree on everything.