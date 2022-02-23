Guest opinion: Hertz' opinion signals disrespect for Montana women

Last week, Greg Hertz, a Republican State Senator from Polson, submitted an op-ed titled “Montana Republicans Will Protect Your Freedoms.” His piece was full of typical, politician style speak that feels more like a campaign bumper sticker than a list of legislative accomplishments.

“RIGHTS, LIBERTIES, and FREEDOMS,” Senator Hertz writes four times (capitalization mine). It’s as if he hopes to convince Montanans to vote for Republicans based on word association and assumes no one will think critically (or even read thoroughly) the long list of contradictions in his summary of so-called legislative accomplishments.

Most troubling to me, as person who works every day to ensure that women in Montana — especially Indigenous women — have access to the health care they need, is his and the Republicans’ disregard for and disrespect of Montana women. After highlighting bills that “protect parental rights and medical privacy,” he brags about all of the laws Republicans passed to restrict access to vital reproductive health care services, including abortion. Oddly, he says they passed a restriction on “late term abortion” (they didn’t) and that these anti-abortion bills protect the health and safety of mothers (they don’t).

My question is: Whose medical privacy is protected when state government is allowed in between the doctor-patient relationship, allowed to restrict doctors and nurses from providing care in their best professional judgment, and when Republicans propose legislation that would establish an abortion court in Montana where the most personal, private, medical decisions a woman has to make are reviewed and picked apart by a panel of politicians in some sort of modern day abortion patient witch hunt (yes – they really did try to do this, and thankfully it failed)?

Montana women aren’t dumb, Greg. When you say “medical privacy” we know you really mean “vaccine status privacy.” When you say, “RIGHTS, LIBERTIES, and FREEDOMS” (capitalization mine), we know you’re leaving out “but just for men.” If Republicans truly want to protect medical privacy and the rights, liberties, and freedoms of all Montanans, how about you stay out of our private, personal, medical decisions, our doctor’s offices, and reproductive freedom.

Barring that, peddle your lies to someone else. Montana women can read. And the writing is on the wall for anyone who comes for our reproductive rights.

Kristy Calf Robe of Browning is an Indigenous Education and Outreach Specialist with Planned Parenthood of Montana.

