Guest opinion: History gives hope for U.S. political, religious life

Who speaks for the American establishment?
That is a serious question with a long backlog of historical drama. Before answering, realize that Western Euro-Centered civilization is still dealing — however subconsciously — with the related process of “disestablishment.” The 16th Century Protestant Reformation accelerated the break-up of “Christendom” — the identification of the Roman Empire with the Roman Catholic Church. In its place, the Reformation set in motion the practice of “territorialism,” in which emerging European nations identified with particular forms of Christianity.
Two treaties still ripple across the centuries into our own day. The Peace of Augsburg in 1555 was a treaty between Emperor Charles V and German princes in which the emperor allowed these princes to practice the principle of “whose region, his religion.” Each Catholic and Lutheran prince thus established his religion in his own region and tolerated the other. In 1648, following decades of religious war and strife, the Peace of Westphalia extended this principle to include the Calvinists, which were forbears of a wide assortment of Protestants including Reformed, Presbyterians, Congregationalists, Methodists (which broke from the Church of England), and Baptists. Equally important, the Peace of Westphalia ushered in the era of the sovereign state. In the post-Westphalian world, nation states are expected to respect borders, refrain from interference in the domestic affairs of neighboring states, follow international law, and coexist in a “balance of power.” Needless to say, these expectations often fall tragically short of their ideal!
You have free articles remaining.
However, the steady process of disestablishment, aided by the growing authority of Enlightenment Reason, went further in replacing the principle of territorialism with the practice of “denominationalism.” This was officially recognized by the English Act of Toleration in 1689, which paved the way a century later for the First Amendment to the United States Constitution (“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof”).
So is the process of disestablishment in our time finally finished? Hardly. Official disestablishment is finished, but not the vocalizations and orchestrations of unofficial power groups. As recently as post-World War II America, it was said that White Anglo-Saxon Protestants spoke for America, but since the 1970s their voice has been steadily attenuated by reactions to post-modern relativism and pluralism. In their place, two groups have emerged vying for establishment stature: secular and religious progressives on one side, and Christian Evangelicals on the other. To a large extent this rivalry is mirrored in those who call themselves liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans.
Though there are other groups that wish to populate the ever-changing face of the American establishment, the rivalry between many (but not all) secular and religious progressives, and many (but not all) Christian Evangelicals, is both encouraging and worrisome. It is encouraging because American society is a free marketplace of religious ideas where no particular religious group is granted official government sanction. On the other hand, this rivalry is worrisome because of the unremitting self-certainty and condemnation some rivals display toward the other. For them it is a zero-sum rivalry played out with virtual apocalyptic seriousness. Recently these opposed dynamics have been exposed in the Kavanaugh hearings, the Trump impeachment debates, and the political rhetoric of those running for national, state, and local elections.
Campaigning in the year ahead will be heady with voices trying to represent and dominate the American establishment. But if historical hindsight provides any clues, the American establishment as a whole is more moderate and more diverse than it may at first appear. There is good precedent to expect that our religious and political life, despite certain episodes, will adapt and endure, and good reason to hope that those who vie to represent the establishment will willingly share and even join voices.
The Rev. Paul J. Seastrand, PhD, is a retired Lutheran pastor in Billings.