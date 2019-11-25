* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Attorney Monica Tranel, of Missoula, has represented renewable power clients in front of the Montana PSC and previousl worked as a staff attorney for the PSC and the Montana Consumer Counsel. She is a Democratic candidate for the PSC District 4 seat in Western Montana.