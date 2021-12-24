Guest opinion: Holidays point up the qualities Montanans hold in common

Butte during the holidays is a sight for sore eyes. As a child, I remember the anticipation and excitement of family and friends gathering at my mom’s house. The walls seemed to expand as more people arrived. But one memory stands out. One day around the holidays, I came out of my room and there was mom, sitting at the kitchen table with a stranger, a traveling salesman…eating a doughnut and drinking coffee. When I asked her later why she had let him in, she said, “He was probably hungry. I wanted coffee; he probably wanted some, too.”

We never saw him again but it’s a memory that has stuck with me for decades because it demonstrates what it means to look out for each other. It reminds me why I am honored to lead the Democratic Party in Montana. We are the party of the people. We are practical, inclusive, and proactive. We talk to our neighbors, identify the issues, and take action to protect and support our community.