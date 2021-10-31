Guest opinion: How MetraPark gets the entertainment it does (and doesn’t)

Once a show is confirmed (‘holds’ go to first come, first served), we make sure the venue is ready to host the event. We plan and facilitate security and concessions. We also assist in event promotion and ticket sales.

When it comes to concerts specifically, we don’t profit from ticket sales. We only make what we are able to negotiate with the promoters and concessions. As far as concessions, sometimes we make money and sometimes we break even once we cover operational costs. But it’s not really the point — we’re in it for the long term which is to bring great concerts and performers to Billings.

How? We court national promoters like Live Nation, AEG, and Pepper Entertainment as well as local promoters like the Pub Station. They are our life blood and without them there are no shows.

I hope I’ve shed a little light on the whole industry surrounding live entertainment. We rent out our facilities, provide the labor, the insight, assistance where needed and, hopefully, an experience that allows the promoter to make a dime and artists to give their best possible performances. Because that means they’ll come back and ideally encourage other shows to come here too. That’s the game right? The more shows we get, the bigger the variety and the better it is to live in this community.