Guest opinion: How RiverStone Health stepped up to meet COVID-19 challenge

Imagine an organization that suddenly had to confront challenges nobody anywhere had seen before. Most workers took on new assignments; more than 100 temporary, part-time employees joined in. This workforce added services and designed technology to meet new needs — all in less than one year. That is what RiverStone Health staff has done since March 13, 2020.
Since that day nearly one year ago when the first Yellowstone County resident tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 illness, the staff of RiverStone Health, your city-county public health agency, has been changing and innovating to meet evolving community needs in the pandemic.
Employees worked long hours and weekends and canceled vacations. They took on brand new tasks, trained quickly and demonstrated resiliency even as they put themselves at risk to serve our community. They wore masks and other personal protective equipment at work. They socially distanced as much as possible, cleaned and sanitized throughout the workday.
The RiverStone Board of Health is responsible for oversight of your local public health agency. As board members, we have seen the extraordinary efforts RiverStone Health professionals have made and continue to help keep our community safe. We want to share some examples of what the pandemic response has required.
Public health workers expanded communicable disease case investigation and contact tracing and created an electronic system to more efficiently manage that burgeoning workload. Our public health nurses and contact tracers (including community members who came out of retirement to help) tracked more than 16,300 case reports and 237 COVID-19 related deaths among Yellowstone County residents.
Clinic and emergency preparedness staff developed a free, community drive-through testing site, and then moved it to an all-weather location that continues to provide testing five days a week at no charge. In collaboration with Yellowstone Unified Health Command partners (Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services), RiverStone Health launched free community vaccination clinics.
Virtually all public health staff members have been reassigned to the pandemic response. Instead of working on other preventive health projects, inspecting restaurants and reviewing septic system plans, they became COVID-19 testers, case investigators, contact tracers and, most recently, vaccination clinic workers.
The pandemic forced RiverStone Health to rethink all its services to ensure the safety of patients and staff. For example, to avoid the usual back-to-school crowds, the child immunization clinic switched to appointments only, a change that proved more convenient for families than the old walk-in and wait process.
In the primary care clinics, dental clinic, Healthcare for the Homeless sites, Home Care, Hospice and Hospice Home, doctors, nurses, support staff and maintenance revamped space and processes to care safely for patients.
Mental health and addiction treatment counselors expanded their telehealth services as did their primary care counterparts. Our dedicated information technology team made the rapid growth in telehealth possible and also supported the daily COVID-19 updates posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.
Recognizing that young families are struggling with food insecurity, the RiverStone Health WIC (Women, Infants and Children nutrition program) staff continue “seeing” new moms over the phone.
RiverStone Health school nurses who work in rural Yellowstone County Schools are doing double-duty, adding COVID-19 information officer and contact tracer to their long list of normal school responsibilities.
The five professionals answering the public health information line fielded more than 10,000 calls related to COVID-19 questions and complaints.
RiverStone Health staff stepped up to serve our community during an unprecedented public health emergency. They have persevered with professionalism, compassion and creativity. The Board of Health is grateful for their service.
Dr. John Dorr, a retired surgeon who chairs the RiverStone Board of Health, writes on behalf of the board.