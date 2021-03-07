Guest opinion: How RiverStone Health stepped up to meet COVID-19 challenge

Imagine an organization that suddenly had to confront challenges nobody anywhere had seen before. Most workers took on new assignments; more than 100 temporary, part-time employees joined in. This workforce added services and designed technology to meet new needs — all in less than one year. That is what RiverStone Health staff has done since March 13, 2020.

Since that day nearly one year ago when the first Yellowstone County resident tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 illness, the staff of RiverStone Health, your city-county public health agency, has been changing and innovating to meet evolving community needs in the pandemic.

Employees worked long hours and weekends and canceled vacations. They took on brand new tasks, trained quickly and demonstrated resiliency even as they put themselves at risk to serve our community. They wore masks and other personal protective equipment at work. They socially distanced as much as possible, cleaned and sanitized throughout the workday.

The RiverStone Board of Health is responsible for oversight of your local public health agency. As board members, we have seen the extraordinary efforts RiverStone Health professionals have made and continue to help keep our community safe. We want to share some examples of what the pandemic response has required.