Guest opinion: How will Tester vote on Office of Civil Rights nominee?

We know the damage Ms. Lhamon would do at the helm of OCR because she held that very same position under President Obama. She believes that any statistical disparities in school discipline rates must be attributed to some kind of racial discrimination--even when there is zero evidence of actual discrimination. Her OCR combed through statistics and threatened schools that disciplined higher numbers of minorities students with investigations and loss of federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Education’s 2018 Federal Commission on School Safety determined that Ms. Lhamon’s policies made schools significantly less safe. Bullying and violence against students and teachers was out of control in many places as teachers and staff across the country felt helpless to respond.

One uber-progressive district in St. Paul, Minnesota voluntarily adopted the practices coerced by Ms. Lhamon. This resulted in an alarming increase in violence against teachers and staff so drastic that the local district attorney labeled it a public health crisis. In Syracuse, New York, schools became so violent that a high school teacher was stabbed when the teacher tried to break up a fight between two female students. The district attorney subsequently called for an end to Ms. Lhamon’s discipline policies.