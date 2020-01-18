Are our legislators and commissioners more concerned with public image than the plight of The Hub?
I can almost guarantee nary one of them in their positions have an inkling of what it's like to be caught up in the throes of being homeless. Not always by choice, some are.
The HUB is not a mecca for the derelict and/or addicted person. Rather, it is a safe haven for those who are seeking a warm meal, a friendly smile, to get counseling or be redirected. To be entirely honest, I will concede some of the population choose not to seek recovery and to utilize the HUB because they are egocentric. That is not the majority. Many are motivated to get and do better.
Carmen Gonzalez and staff are instrumental in reaching out to those in dire straits, they are not biased. They work very hard at maintaining an impartial balance. Carmen and The HUB are mindful and respectful, regardless of a individual’s situation. While in attendance there are rules and guidelines to follow which are implemented. Certain behaviors are not tolerated and a line is drawn.
The HUB is not a flop house, but a beacon of hope for those out on the streets struggling to survive. There are those who choose not to abide within certain boundaries, that is the minority not majority.
You have free articles remaining.
It is challenging to work with a person with a dual diagnosis, i.e. mental health issues and substance abuse. Just getting one or two people on the right path to land on their feet is a success. The HUB should be commended, not condemned.
Instead of trying to cover up, hide, move, etc., wouldn't it be better to start at the root of the problem and work collectively to be more pro-active to see the HUB flourish, not flounder? Instead of sweeping it under the rug because higher-ups see it as society's bane, invest in their future by donating money, time and energy as a productive project.
Speaking for myself, when I moved here from Georgia I was a recovering addict and alcoholic, downtrodden only having my wits and faith to get me by. Carmen was instrumental in restoring my spirits, believing in me, and now I am a respected member of society, support myself by working two full-time jobs with adults in group homes. I am also a CNA and volunteer doing a prison ministry, not to mention I am a very proud grandmother of two.
Don’t treat those less fortunate as castoffs. They are your mother, father, son and daughter. Let’s give them a hand up, not a handout.