Guest opinion: In COVID times, caregivers should be vaccinated

I am an executive director of a nonprofit with work I enjoy immensely. And I’m troubled. I did something a year ago that for people in some cultures, would seem unremarkable; but in ours, has been considered extraordinary.

I changed my life to care for my 93-year old mother during COVID; and, during her sunset years when COVID is eventually no longer a concern.

We bought a house together last year and she now lives next to me in a detached cottage, just off the main house. I still work full-time, but want to give mom companionship and care during the hours I’m working at my job.

What troubles me is that finding a consistent, compassionate and vaccinated caregiver to help has been nearly impossible.

I hired a few agencies over the past year and learned how stretched thin they are. Caregivers at agencies are few and far between, and rarely trained in memory care, which takes a special kind of person to answer the same question every 30 seconds. This results in having a variety of different caregivers from day to day, who must be introduced to mom and her routine. An older person needs consistency and relationship when someone is coming into their home and personal space.