Guest opinion: In isolation, let's remember our connection to nature

Not surprisingly, an increasing number of physicians and psychologists have discovered that patients suffering from stress and depression can be helped by time in the outdoors. Time in nature can also benefit children with autism, attention deficit, and other disorders.

But some of the most successful therapeutic programs involve animals, especially wild ones. As children understand perhaps better than adults, wild animals still live in our imagination and remind us that humans are not the only story.

Wilson emphasizes that the wilder and more biologically diverse the place, the greater our sense of connection. This should not surprise Montanans. With abundant wilderness, we are blessed with abundant wildlife, including species such as grizzlies and wolves that have been eliminated or drastically reduced elsewhere.

Who among us does not have a favorite story of an intimate encounter with a wild animal that we never tire of telling — whether with a buffalo, bobcat, or bluebird? A moment when time stood still, when we noticed every detail, including the falling snow, the fragrant pines, the rippling fur, or the look in its eyes? In that instant, we understood that we were not the center of the universe, but a member of a bigger community filled with mystery and wonder.