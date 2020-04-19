Guest opinion: In isolation, let's remember our connection to nature

Grizzlies are emerging from their winter isolation as most people are denning up in this strangest of times. More cautious than males, mother bears with new cubs are just now stirring after five months of seeming death.
We cannot help but be curious about what has been going on deep inside a bear’s den. As we hole up, we can appreciate the bear’s miraculous ability to survive 150-180 days without eating, drinking or eliminating waste. A groggy bear mother will have given birth during late January to cubs the size of teacups. But because cubs are so vulnerable, they need to stay protected in a den for several months until they grow big enough to survive when they emerge to greet the wilderness.
We have long felt kinship for bears. In ancient cultures, bears were seen as relatives and teachers. In ancestral stories, bears turn into people and people into bears. The same happens in tales of wolf, buffalo, and many other animals.
This makes sense since we evolved as part of an extended family of other species. In primordial times, writes author John Berger, “animals constituted the first circle of what surrounded man… Animals first entered the imagination as messengers and promises.”
We humans have long sought connections with animals. Indeed, a love of nature, or biophilia, is encoded in our genes. E. O. Wilson, a scientist who popularized this notion in his book Biophilia, posits that many of us feel better when we go into nature and encounter animals, even ducks in a city park.
Not surprisingly, an increasing number of physicians and psychologists have discovered that patients suffering from stress and depression can be helped by time in the outdoors. Time in nature can also benefit children with autism, attention deficit, and other disorders.
But some of the most successful therapeutic programs involve animals, especially wild ones. As children understand perhaps better than adults, wild animals still live in our imagination and remind us that humans are not the only story.
Wilson emphasizes that the wilder and more biologically diverse the place, the greater our sense of connection. This should not surprise Montanans. With abundant wilderness, we are blessed with abundant wildlife, including species such as grizzlies and wolves that have been eliminated or drastically reduced elsewhere.
Who among us does not have a favorite story of an intimate encounter with a wild animal that we never tire of telling — whether with a buffalo, bobcat, or bluebird? A moment when time stood still, when we noticed every detail, including the falling snow, the fragrant pines, the rippling fur, or the look in its eyes? In that instant, we understood that we were not the center of the universe, but a member of a bigger community filled with mystery and wonder.
Such moments can give our lives meaning and be an inspiration to show generosity towards our nonhuman companions. Indeed, at a time of unprecedented human-caused changes, other creatures, especially imperiled ones like the grizzly, can remind us of our special responsibilities towards them.
Denned up, we might feel as if time were standing still. But outside, spring is bursting forth. Many of us have opportunities — even the need — to get outdoors (practicing proper social distancing) and celebrate the season’s recent arrivals -- warblers, sandhill cranes, ground squirrels. Mother grizzlies, now emerging with new cubs, remind us of the promise of transformation and renewal.
Despite our isolation, let’s not forget our connections to other living beings, or our duty to care for the land and its inhabitants as if our health and well-being depended on it.
