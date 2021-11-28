Guest opinion: Insfrastructure law will help Montana's hunters, anglers

Last week the American people and Montana anglers and hunters got a big and long-awaited win with the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This truly bipartisan infrastructure legislation makes major investments in helping the nation and our state create high paying jobs, invest in our rural communities, and address the impacts of drought on our cold-water fisheries.

Thanks to the critical leadership of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont, Congress passed the single largest investment in our nation’s physical infrastructure and waterways in more than a generation. In a big state like Montana, it is easy to see just how desperate the need is for strong investments in our infrastructure. Montana anglers and hunters thank Senator Tester for his foresight and initiative in getting this legislation across the finish line.

Montana Trout Unlimited lauds provisions of this legislation that will deliver major benefits for coldwater fish and their habitats, including, removal and rehabilitation of obsolete dams, forest and watershed restoration, replacement of old culverts and fish passage barriers, abandoned mine restoration, and increased efficiency of water management and transport systems. It reflects the understanding that our rivers and streams are as much a fundamental part of the nation’s infrastructure as bridges and dams.