Guest opinion: It's past time to remove Jefferson Davis' name from Montana maps

How, then, did his name get affixed to several geographic points in the state? Many of the early mining camps in western Montana were populated by southerners and ex-Confederates fleeing the war-torn South. They brought their hero-worship and racist baggage with them and thus named landmarks for their leaders and fellow seditionists, marking their territory against the stream of northerners who were also trickling in. It would be tantamount, today, to naming a currently unnamed ridge (and there are still many) “Q Shaman Peak” for the pathetic bison-horned January 6 rioter, Jacob Chansley. Or a “Proud Boys Canyon,” or a “Rittenhouse River.”

It is well past time to remove Davis’s name from our Montana maps. And no, this isn’t “cancel culture” or critical race theory (the latest right-wing dog whistles); it’s about human decency, and righting, much too late, an historical affront. Indeed, we in Montana would do well to realize that the state, and before that the territory, and before that the land itself, is a product of conquest and dispossession of Native peoples who were here long before the Americans showed up and began the on-going process of renaming everything, a process in and of itself that reflects a form of cancel culture at its most acute. After all, what can be more cancelling than the centuries-long obliteration of Native names from the various landmarks that all of us recognize?