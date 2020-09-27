Guest opinion: It's the corruption, stupid

In the midst of this Trump and Republicans are working to undermine our election system with misinformation and legal assaults, including bizarre scenarios to declare an election loss “rigged” and have it overturned. The Senate Republicans are deciding that Democrats are allowed one U.S. Constitution when nominating a Supreme Court Justice, but Republicans are allowed a different U.S. Constitution. This is corruption of our democracy of dystopian proportions.

“Responsible Republicans,” as we would call them in Montana, have left the party and actively support Joe Biden to save our democracy and the nation from the threat that is the Trump administration. The remaining Republicans are best defined by presidential historian Jon Meacham as a group having no ideas nor interest in facts, the rule of law, or the Constitution, just fealty to a king. They enable Trump’s corruption and regrettably include Montana’s Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte.

This election is about honesty, competence, and decency — having a president your children can watch on TV without changing the channel. It is about preserving our democratic institutions so that we can have debates and act upon important issues like health care, education, climate change, a fair economy, gun violence, national security, and criminal justice reform.

But if our democracy is not that important to you and you support corruption, vote Republican.

David Darby is a political scientist, former federal and Montana state official, and senior U.S. foreign adviser. He lives in Billings.

