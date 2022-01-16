Guest opinion: Jan. 6 riot was organized coup attempt

Navarro’s role was to devise a written multi-pronged plan with names like “The Immaculate Deception” and “The Art of the Steal” where he would provide “receipts” for the congressmen to “lay the legal predicate for the actions to be taken,” even though exhaustive court challenges and recounts proved there was no fraud. Sixty-three lawsuits were filed and lost contesting every aspect of the election process in multiple states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Judges (many Trump-appointed) and lawyers called the suits frivolous. Only one case was initially successful, but did not affect the total of votes and was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Some Trump lawyers had their bar licenses suspended and may possibly be revoked and levied fines for their actions.