Guest opinion: Join Custer Gallatin working group

The Custer Gallatin Working Group is a collaborative organization whose purpose is to restore or maintain the forest landscapes of a nine county area of southern Montana, that contains the Custer Gallatin National Forest, to desired conditions that will sustain the productive interrelationships of the physical, economic, ecological and social environments of the region.

The CGWG is seeking to fill four open member positions on the CGWG. They are for ag/ranching, fishing /hunting, timber, and an at-large seat. We encourage any interested individuals or organizations to inquire about the CGWG attend meetings, which usually take place in Bozeman. The public is always welcome to attend. Our meetings are held quarterly, the secnd Wednesday of March, June, September and December. Information about the CGWG member roster, operation manual and code of conduct may be found on our website at cgwg.org..

The CGWG was originated by the Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Park, Gallatin, Big Horn, Powder River, Rosebud and Madison County commissioners. Their charge and over-riding priority is the public safety, health and general welfare within their counties. Each of these counties provides access to the Custer Gallatin National Forest and other public lands within their boundaries. The CGWG now has 25 board seats that represent a diversity of interests and perspectives.