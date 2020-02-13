Guest opinion: Join Custer Gallatin working group

The Custer Gallatin Working Group is a collaborative organization whose purpose is to restore or maintain the forest landscapes of a nine county area of southern Montana, that contains the Custer Gallatin National Forest, to desired conditions that will sustain the productive interrelationships of the physical, economic, ecological and social environments of the region.
The CGWG is seeking to fill four open member positions on the CGWG. They are for ag/ranching, fishing /hunting, timber, and an at-large seat. We encourage any interested individuals or organizations to inquire about the CGWG attend meetings, which usually take place in Bozeman. The public is always welcome to attend. Our meetings are held quarterly, the secnd Wednesday of March, June, September and December. Information about the CGWG member roster, operation manual and code of conduct may be found on our website at cgwg.org..
The CGWG was originated by the Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Park, Gallatin, Big Horn, Powder River, Rosebud and Madison County commissioners. Their charge and over-riding priority is the public safety, health and general welfare within their counties. Each of these counties provides access to the Custer Gallatin National Forest and other public lands within their boundaries. The CGWG now has 25 board seats that represent a diversity of interests and perspectives.
The CGWG has collaborated with the CGNF on the North Hegben Multiple Resource Project, the Smith Shields Forest Health and North Bridgers Forest Health projects and the Forest Plan Revision. For year 2020, the CGWG is considering which new projects within the CGNF to engage. The projects that the CGWG engage in provide great challenges and opportunities to learn about forest health and management.
If you are interested in shaping forest management projects that affect our quality of outdoor recreation opportunities and the overall forest health of the CGNF, please consider applying for membership and attending the next CGWG quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. on March 11, in the County Extension Office Community Room, 115 W 5th Ave, Big Timber.
John E. Prinkki, chairs the Custer Gallatin Working Group. He is a former former Carbon County commissioner who lives in Roberts.