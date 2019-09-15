As people of faith, we are charged with telling the truth. So it would be irresponsible not to speak of the life of warmth and ease that fossil fuels have brought to us. We are grateful.
Yet, as Crazy Horse taught us, “We and the land are one.” We cannot continue to exploit and extract from the land and expect Creator to honor the work of our hands. Our holy texts call us to protect and guard, care for and keep, honor and seek balance for the good earth God has given to us. We have continued to disrupt that balance. Our children and ancestors teach us that “Water is life.” Yet we continue to poison and pollute this goodness intended for us. If we do not act, with radical changes in local, state, and national policies and practices, sisters and brothers, siblings and cousins in God’s created world will experience immense suffering.
In Montana, fires rage longer and larger destroying our air quality. Asthma, lung, and heart disease are on the rise. Allergy season continues to be extended. Droughts will become a more regular weather pattern making our agricultural cycles more difficult and destroying habitat and ecosystems for fish, wildlife, and forests. Warming is already extending the life of invasive species and shortening the duration of snowpack which keeps vital rivers flowing and is so much a part of our recreational life in Montana. In so many ways, climate change may very well rob us of Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has come to our country to speak to the United Nations declaring an international climate strike the week of Sept. 20-27.
In Billings, Montana Interfaith Network (with representatives from Jewish, Native, Muslim, and Christian faith traditions), will hold an event on the downtown courthouse lawn at noon on Sept. 23. We invite you to join us for that event and for educational events and discussion at noon at Billings First Congregational, Mayflower Congregational, and Shiloh United Methodist throughout the week. Further educational events will be held Monday through Friday, Sept. 23-27, at 5 p.m. at Billings First Congregational Church.
Please join us in bringing about the transformational change our Creator is calling us to in Billings, Montana. Montana is gift to all of us. We pray that we may guard and protect, care for and keep, honor and seek balance for this, our Mother Earth.