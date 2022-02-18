Guest opinion: Jon Tester is not a moderate

Every six years, Montanans hear the same old pitch from Jon Tester: I’m one of you. Well, the truth is, he’s not. Between his last election in 2018 and today, Tester has continued to stray far away from Montana values.

Each year, Tester’s loyalty to far-left socialists and Washington D.C. swamp creatures becomes even more apparent. He’s bought and paid for by these people … you know, with the dark money that he rants about during non-election years. Whether you liked President Trump or not, I think most Montanans agree that his policies were better for us, and much better than President Biden’s.

Under the leadership of Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats, we’ve seen the highest increase in inflation in 40 years. Gas prices are higher, grocery prices are higher and it costs a heck of a lot more to heat your home. On top of the sky-high prices we are facing, shelves are empty, medical supplies are lacking and crime is running rampant across the nation. We’ve gone from an energy independent nation under Trump and Republicans, to relying on Russia and OPEC for oil with Montanans paying the prices. Sadly, Senator Tester has stood idly by and joined President Biden and the Democrats in changing America for the worst.

With the United States Senate evenly split with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, each senator yields a tremendous amount of power and influence over important decisions facing our country. It means that if one Democrat senator had the courage to stand up against Chuck Schumer, they could single handedly stop legislation from moving forward, or they could help Republicans get our country back on track.

Unfortunately, almost every single time Jon Tester has had the opportunity to stop Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer from furthering their radical, socialist agenda, he hasn’t.

Tester stood by and did nothing when it mattered most as Joe Biden killed the Keystone XL Pipeline and the thousands of jobs and millions in tax revenue that went with it. He’s voted for the most radical of Joe Biden’s nominees to lead agencies that are important to the West, like Interior Secretary Deb Haaland who wants to stop all oil, gas and coal development. He supports Joe Biden’s open border policies that are harming Montana communities. In fact, he joined Senate Democrats in blocking Senator Daines’ effort to prevent Joe Biden from handing out hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants.

Perhaps the biggest gut punch to Montanans is that Tester is supporting Biden and Bernie’s out-of-control government spending agenda. I promise you, the only people that this disastrous funding would benefit is the rich East Coast liberals. To pay for it, Tester, Biden and Bernie are going to raise taxes on Montanans. And while they’re busy raising our taxes and adding to the national debt to advance their agenda, their efforts will worsen the inflation we are facing today. Now, Tester is supporting Chuck Schumer’s plan to pass a radical election takeover bill.

To Tester’s credit, he does a good job of misleading folks, making people think he is more middle of the road when it counts. He’s not. He’s as far Left as they come. He even gives Bernie a run for his money, and as we all know, Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer do not represent Montana values.

Don Kaltschmidt of Whitefish is chair of the Montana Republican Party.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0