Guest opinion: Keep checks, balances in state government

During this election cycle the Montana GOP is campaigning on how the Democrats have controlled the Governor’s office for many years, so they feel it is important the GOP take it back. What they don’t mention is that since I was elected to the Legislature in 2011 the GOP has held the majority in the House and Senate and will likely continue to in the immediate future.
Should the GOP also control the Governor’s office, the result would be a one-party lock on MT state government
Why does this matter? Democratic Governors Schweitzer and Bullock vetoed hundreds of bills every session, many of which I believe most Montanans would not have wanted to become law. Here are a few examples of bills that passed the GOP-controlled Legislature that were vetoed:
HB 161 (2011) repealed the medical marijuana law, an initiative supported by 62% of Montanans. HB 30 (2013) eliminated same-day voter registration in Montana. SB 181 (2013) & SB 384 (2017) exempted health care sharing ministries and out-of-state health plans from state insurance laws that protect consumers. SB 154 & SB 7 (2017) made net metering ineligible for tax credits and incentives and effectively eliminated it. HB 262 (2017) allowed anyone eligible to have a gun to conceal carry without a permit, a bill not supported by law enforcement. And HB 567 (2019) put inadequately trained armed marshals in schools, a bill opposed by law enforcement.
We have had a mixed government (a Democratic Governor and Republican Legislature) for over a decade. I have knocked a lot of doors during that time and, in general, I find most constituents are satisfied with how things have come out after each session. Not always happy, mind you, but satisfied.
Now we have a Governor’s race that pits a long-time elected official who is being denigrated for his years of public service against an entrepreneur turned politician.
There is no question that Mr. Gianforte was successful with his business and created jobs. But there are many other aspects to who he is and how he might govern. He supports a creationist dinosaur museum; a private school that doesn’t accept students with learning disabilities; and actively opposed the Bozeman non-discrimination ordinance.
He is vague on current public health measures to stop COVID-19 and refuses to comment on what he would do.
He has not supported public education, Medicaid expansion, preserving public land, or expanding State lands for parks or fishing access.
In Congress he has opposed bills to require insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions and allow the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate prescription drugs prices. He voted against reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.
He supports repealing the ACA, which will gut protections for pre-existing conditions and Medicaid expansion. He has proposed a 30% tax cut but has failed to outline the resulting impacts on Health and Human Services, Education, and Corrections. And budgetary cuts would be significant because, unlike Washington DC, we balance our budget. And we all have insight into his positions on access to public lands.
The upcoming election is a very important one. Please be fully informed about the positions of our gubernatorial candidates and consider the implications of Montana having a one-party governing system. We are in a time of political extremes. I hope Montanans keep some checks and balances in our state government.
State Sen. Mary McNally represents District 24 in Billings.
