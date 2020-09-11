Guest opinion: Keep checks, balances in state government

We have had a mixed government (a Democratic Governor and Republican Legislature) for over a decade. I have knocked a lot of doors during that time and, in general, I find most constituents are satisfied with how things have come out after each session. Not always happy, mind you, but satisfied.

Now we have a Governor’s race that pits a long-time elected official who is being denigrated for his years of public service against an entrepreneur turned politician.

There is no question that Mr. Gianforte was successful with his business and created jobs. But there are many other aspects to who he is and how he might govern. He supports a creationist dinosaur museum; a private school that doesn’t accept students with learning disabilities; and actively opposed the Bozeman non-discrimination ordinance.

He is vague on current public health measures to stop COVID-19 and refuses to comment on what he would do.

He has not supported public education, Medicaid expansion, preserving public land, or expanding State lands for parks or fishing access.