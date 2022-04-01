Guest opinion: Keep CI-121 off the ballot

As folks in Montana search for tax relief, a new harmful initiative has suggested itself as the solution. In reality, this new measure threatens Montana’s senior homeowners, young families, and small business owners. CI-121, the Montana Property Tax Cap Initiative, would permanently alter Montana’s Constitution and shift the tax burden to small businesses, farmers, and ranchers.

Initially, the idea of lowering property taxes sounds appealing based on carefully crafted and misleading messages broadcasted by supporters of CI-121. However, they purposefully omit the long-term ramifications this initiative will have on hard-working Montanans.

Young families looking to buy their first home and seniors looking to downsize would be unfairly punished. Over time, these groups will end up carrying the largest share of the property tax burden, even though they use the same public services. This would only worsen the current housing crisis in Montana.

As a lifelong farmer, rancher and resident of Montana, the impacts of CI-121 would be detrimental to my livelihood, family, and community. Plus, the ripple of increased taxes on agricultural land would negatively impact everyday Montanans as well. We have already seen the ramifications of skyrocketing food prices after COVID-19 and stemming from recent events in Ukraine, and this would make the situation even worse.

The last thing Montana needs is a one-size-fits-all policy that would disturb the entire tax system. The most alarming portion of this entire initiative is the everlasting impacts it would have on our state. Once in the Montana Constitution, it will essentially stay there forever, even if it continues to harm Montanans for years and years. This impractical, short-sighted tax policy has no place in our state’s constitution.

CI-121 is modeled after Proposition 13 in California, which passed during the 1970s. Over the course of forty years, Proposition 13 has proven to benefit wealthy out-of-staters and harm those who pay too much in taxes already. Montanans are proud of our state’s independent identity, and we have no desire to import harmful policies from the coasts. If CI-121 is passed in Montana, this would only lead to further increases in existing disparities. Rich homeowners would profit from these new tax breaks and everyday Montanans will take a hit, as the tax burden is not eliminated, but instead shunted to the rest of us.

CI-121 has not yet reached the ballot, but supporters are trying their best to make it qualify. As a small business owner and a proud resident of our great state, I and many others are urging you to decline to sign this harmful measure. Groups collecting signatures will likely be in your neighborhood and outside your grocery store in the coming weeks, if they have not been already. Before you sign, think about the harm this could do to so many hardworking people in Montana now and for generations to come.

Montanans are proud of our great state, and we should never let outsiders change our way of life. Keep this dangerous initiative off the ballot and protect Montana’s Constitution.

Ron Ostberg is a farmer and rancher from rural Montana, a member of the Montana Farmers Union and a former County Commissioner.

