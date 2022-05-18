Guest opinion: Keep Montana safe, opt out of recreational marijuana

Yellowstone County voters will have the opportunity June 7 to opt out of the recreational marijuana craziness, thanks to our Commissioners putting the HB701 opt-out referendum on the ballot.

You simply vote for overturning recreation marijuana, which include dispensing, growing, testing, and transporting marijuana. Please remember medical marijuana is not impacted, it stays the same.

This will be your opportunity not to be saddled over the next decade with all the issues that come with illegal federal schedule 1 marijuana/THC drug dealers, with their green advertising, trying to convince your family and workmates to become a regular user of marijuana: one in 10 marijuana users can become addicted. And then, of course, there’s the possible escalation to meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and opiates.

Our emergency rooms and jails are busy enough according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and Billings Police Chief Rich St. John. They are asking the question, why do we want to exacerbate our current city and county crime and safety issues? They are telling voters to opt out before it is too late. At least 26 Montana counties have already opted out by the vote of the majority voters in those counties. The city of Billings voted Nov. 2, 2021, to opt out by a significant majority vote.

Please study what has happened in Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco concerning the legalization of THC. Please Google Rocky Mountain HIDTA Report. Denver has the highest high school youth usage in the country. Please google that also. All age bracket users have increased significantly. This raises the question, do we want more members of our circle of friends, family and fellow workers using the federal illegal schedule 1 drug THC? Is there a direct relationship between what you see on the streets in Denver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco with legalizing marijuana? Not to mention the proven mental and health issues that come with this federal illegal schedule 1 drug.

Remember that THC gummy bears, cookies, candy are very potent, as high as 80% THC content, which can be easy for your loved ones, dogs, children, and even unsuspecting adults to consume when left lying around the house. This has caused an increase in the Denver emergency rooms and vet’s office visits. DUIs have increased in these cities, which lead to increased accidents and deaths. Again, is $54,000 of Yellowstone County March 2022 pot tax revenue worth all the craziness that comes with recreational marijuana activities?

The opposition is saying $9.8 million in local taxes will be generated. What they forgot to tell you is that most of that goes into the state budget, with the largest winner being Gov. Greg Gianforte’s heart drug treatment programs in seven cities, which probably will need to be expanded because of addition issues that come with the legalization of a federally illegal drug. Only $54,000 trickled down to Yellowstone County as reported by The Gazette last month. The City of Billings and the county get pounded with all the costs of this craziness, lawsuits, deaths, court room and emergency room costs, and treatment expenses, etc.

The opposition also is bragging it has created 640 jobs being a bud tender and grower. Remember we have a shortage of workers already in normal businesses and government. We need those 640 workers in normal jobs throughout Yellowstone County who can pass a drug test.

Please vote for overturning recreation marijuana activities on June 7! Go to Safemontana.com to learn more.

Steve Zabawa is a Billings auto dealer and director of SafeMontana.

