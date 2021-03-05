Guest opinion: Keystone XL would have helped Canada more than U.S.

The status of Keystone XL won’t affect gasoline prices one way or another. The price of oil is determined by the global market, and many factors drive the price up or down. The capacity of KXL would have amounted to less than one percent of the world’s oil supply, far too small to move the needle on supply or demand. It’s hard to see how every American could “suffer serious, detrimental consequences” after all.

Understandably, Canadians are eager to bring their oil to export markets, which they could do via pipelines to their coasts. But Canadians have rejected two of their own pipelines for economic, environmental, and cultural reasons. There’s a certain amount of irony that Canadians would like us to bear risks that they deemed too great for their own land.

There’s one more intriguing wrinkle in the Keystone XL story. The company that would have built the pipeline is called TC Energy. It’s a Canadian company, and they’ve been a frequent donor to Sen. Steve Daines, with four donations in the past six years. Daines’ record on fossil fuel funding is troubling — he’s gotten more than $1.3 million in donations from oil, gas, and coal corporations so far in his political career — but the $12,500 he’s gotten from a Canadian pipeline company seems noteworthy, because the Keystone XL project clearly serves Canada’s interest far more than America’s.