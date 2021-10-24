Guest opinion: Know your COVID testing options

With all of the attention given to getting Montanans vaccinated, there’s one part of our getting-back-to-normal strategy that is frequently overlooked: COVID-19 testing.

Testing is a critical part of our ability to separate the standard cold from early symptoms of a highly contagious and potentially serious disease—especially for the unvaccinated. That knowledge allows us to remain at work, travel freely and safely gather with friends and family.

Over the past year, Montana has made tremendous strides increasing access to timely COVID-19 testing. At the same time, access to and coverage for testing has changed considerably. It’s critical that Montanans understand their options and know how to find the most appropriate and affordable testing in their community.

You should get tested for COVID-19 if you or a loved one are exhibiting any combination of the following symptoms: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and/or diarrhea. It’s frustrating but true: COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the typical “crud” we see this time of year.

Here are some tips to find the best place for a COVID-19 test: