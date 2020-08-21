Guest opinion: Knudsen seeks to defund Department of Justice

So I was shocked to see my opponent, running for the state’s top law enforcement job, has spent the last year promising to defund Montana’s top law enforcement agency: the Montana DOJ.

These law enforcement services are essential for the safety of Montanans. We defund them at our own peril.

Knudsen’s been asked which programs he’ll defund, but won’t come up with an answer — just talking points about how the DOJ budget increased under Republican Attorney General Tim Fox. But the increases Knudsen attacks were for law enforcement functions: the Highway Patrol, the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, and the Crime Lab.

The State Crime Lab is crucial to our criminal justice system. Sheriffs, police departments, and county attorneys — like Knudsen — can’t obtain convictions without getting results from the Crime Lab. The Crime Lab must confirm evidence in cases ranging from meth trafficking to rape or murder. But there are delays on drug tests and rape kits because the Montana Legislature, which Knudsen led, starved the Crime Lab of funding.

If Knudsen’s plan to defund the Crime Lab succeeds, further delays will jeopardize criminal cases — and guilty defendants would walk free to victimize us again.