Guest opinion: Lawsuits stifling our energy infrastructure

America’s energy infrastructure is at risk of atrophying.

“Keep it in the Ground” politicians and well-funded fringe activists have leveraged the legal system to block critical energy projects, with a particular focus on oil and natural gas transport pipelines. Unfortunately, the instigators have hindered, and in some cases prevented, the completion of pipeline projects entirely. Endless litigation jeopardizes our ability to power our homes, fuel our cars, and energize our economy.

Take for example the Keystone XL pipeline, which had its permits torn up by President Biden on day one of his administration. Another is the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For six years, Dominion and Duke Energy invested billions of dollars and endless hours litigating lawsuit after lawsuit to build the proposed project. The pipeline would have brought clean and inexpensive energy and tens of thousands of jobs to millions of Virginia and North Carolina consumers.

Environmental reporters celebrated the almost endless morass of regulatory and court-based challenges launched to bring down the modern pipeline project. From evoking little-known administrative rules to nullify required certificates to repeated appeals regarding endangered species such as the rusty patched bumblebee, uncertainty and ballooning costs quickly multiplied.