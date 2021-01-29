Guest opinion: Lawsuits stifling our energy infrastructure

America’s energy infrastructure is at risk of atrophying.
“Keep it in the Ground” politicians and well-funded fringe activists have leveraged the legal system to block critical energy projects, with a particular focus on oil and natural gas transport pipelines. Unfortunately, the instigators have hindered, and in some cases prevented, the completion of pipeline projects entirely. Endless litigation jeopardizes our ability to power our homes, fuel our cars, and energize our economy.
Take for example the Keystone XL pipeline, which had its permits torn up by President Biden on day one of his administration. Another is the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For six years, Dominion and Duke Energy invested billions of dollars and endless hours litigating lawsuit after lawsuit to build the proposed project. The pipeline would have brought clean and inexpensive energy and tens of thousands of jobs to millions of Virginia and North Carolina consumers.
Environmental reporters celebrated the almost endless morass of regulatory and court-based challenges launched to bring down the modern pipeline project. From evoking little-known administrative rules to nullify required certificates to repeated appeals regarding endangered species such as the rusty patched bumblebee, uncertainty and ballooning costs quickly multiplied.
The next legal blow came from a judge nearly twenty-two hundred miles away. In April, Montana District Court Judge Brian Morris issued a nationwide order overturning a key federal permit, known as Nationwide Permit 12 (NWP 12). He prohibited the construction of all new oil and gas pipelines in America, explaining that Army Corps of Engineers failed to comply with key provisions of the Endangered Species Act when it issued NWP 12 in 2017. All this uncertainty finally led Dominion Energy and Duke Energy to declare that they would cancel their planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline in July.
Unfortunately, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is not an isolated incident. The Montana challenge is just one of many legal gimmicks targeting the modernization of our nation’s energy infrastructure, including the Keystone XL pipeline. In fact, the Montana decision affects more than 70 other pending pipeline projects nationwide.
In response, the Army Corps recently issued a final rule, which would limit regulatory interference with nationwide permits. Pipelines with such permits have already been found to have minimal impact on federally protected streams and wetlands after extensive environmental review. But unfortunately that reprieve from Keystone XL too was short lived, as referenced by President Biden’s aforementioned recent Executive Actions.
Bluntly, this flurry of lawsuits is not actually motivated by concern over issues like the rusty patched bumblebee. Instead, activists’ goal is to impose their ideological preference for solar and wind energy and overrule the diverse statutory and regulatory energy system created by voters, legislatures and regulators.
As soon as the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was canceled, Greg Buppert, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center crowed that: “The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was an anvil that would have stymied investment in renewable energy for decades . . . But now this . . . project is on the scrap heap where it belongs . . .” In other words, the public must be deprived of inexpensive, clean, job-creating energy sources like natural gas so that companies will flinch before starting any energy project other than a solar or wind project. It’s that simple.
The activists’ “hammer” is, of course, repeated and costly lawsuits that make any energy project too time-consuming and too expensive — in effect, a “death by a thousand cuts” for America’s energy infrastructure. In their crusade against just the Atlantic Coast Pipeline alone, extremists prevented the creation of 17,000 high-paying union jobs and the collection of $30 million in property tax revenue for local governments, as well as foisted $377 million in higher energy costs on Virginia and North Carolina residents. Perhaps it would be better called, “death by a thousand lawyers.”
Remarkably, our courts are not just being manipulated to stop proposed pipelines, but to shut down existing ones. In July 2020, yet another U.S. District Court ordered that the $4 billion Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been operating for three years, be shut down and emptied out. A Court of Appeals has stayed this intemperate decision, but the litigation continues and could result in 1,200 miles of empty, unused pipeline crossing four states from North Dakota to Illinois.
Important energy infrastructure projects that have undergone extensive environmental review should not be killed by such abuse of our court system. If the United States hopes to have a diverse, cost-effective, and energy independent future, these endless lawsuits must end.
Frank Francone is a Colorado-based attorney who is licensed to practice before the United States Supreme Court. He is a policy fellow in Law at the Centennial Institute.