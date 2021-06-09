Guest opinion: Leasing report is an important roadmap for reform

Montanans are clearly not receiving fair-market value for the use of their resources, and the Interior Department’s review now provides the right opportunity for the department to start better managing Montana’s public lands in order to return full and fair value to the public.

Some loopholes in the system are particularly egregious. For example, noncompetitive leasing — which lets oil and gas CEOs scoop up public lands in backroom deals for just $1.50 per acre — has led to leasing on hundreds of thousands of acres in the state for next to nothing. Furthermore, outdated royalty, rental, and other fiscal rates encourage speculation, shortchanging taxpayers for our public resources.

Businesses and public lands users across the West suffer when our cherished landscapes are leased to speculators for next to nothing without any accountability for a fair return. By law, these lands are meant to be managed for their multiple uses — not to elevate one industry above all others.

Bucks’ report is an essential contribution to the ongoing discussion about the future of federal oil and gas leasing. It provides an expert analysis of the long-standing problems with the current system and some important recommendations for the future.

The Biden administration’s pause and review seek to reframe the management of our iconic federal public lands for the best interest of all communities, not just the industries that have relied on getting sweetheart deals for far too long. As the Interior Department works with Congress to reimagine the leasing program, Dan Bucks’ report provides an important roadmap for the future of land management in Montana and across the West.

Marne Hayes is the Director of Business for Montana’s Outdoors. Frank Szollosi is the Executive Director of Montana Wildlife Federation. Margie MacDonald is a Billings community leader, former lawmaker, and conservationist.

