Guest opinion: Legislators call for transparency in Colstrip energy decisions

As is well known, two of the four coal powered units at Colstrip were shuttered a few weeks ago. The future of the remaining two units is uncertain, as four of the five owners of Unit 4 are making plans to exit in the next decade or so.

There are always benefits and costs to any deal. The potential benefits have been articulated by the utility, but potential risks and costs to ratepayers have not. At this point, the public at large (including ratepayers) may be excluded from having any information at all because NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy (the operator of Colstrip) have asked the PSC to keep cost information confidential by filing what are called protective orders. Thus, the terms of the new coal contract, operations data, budget and capital expenditure projections, and cost estimates for environmental compliance relative to NWE’s ownership in Unit 4 would all be confidential. In these types of business transactions some legitimate items need to be kept confidential, but the entire anticipated budget should not be shielded from the public. Ratepayers will be required to pay the costs; they have a right to know basic parameters. If these broad protective orders are granted there will be no credible information available to ratepayers or lawmakers about estimated future costs of this proposed acquisition.