Guest opinion: Legislators' employers — the people — need to straighten them out

(3) adopt and use practices, means, methods, operations, and processes that are reasonably adequate to render the place of employment safe; and

(4) do any other thing reasonably necessary to protect the life, health, and safety of the employer's employees.

Montana Legislators and other elected officials work for us, the citizen voters and taxpayers. We are their employer. They administer law and government on our behalf and on our dime. A legion of Montana’s elected Republicans are exhibiting miserable consideration, judgment, and courtesy. We, their bosses, need to straighten this out. And not just for the negligent Republicans but also on behalf of Montana State employees and the countless citizens that serve, visit or testify before them, and for the students, health care workers and all Montanans affected by the terrible examples some Republicans are setting.

As said in Brady Wiseman’s Nov 20, 2020 Guest Opinion: “Montana, you've really stepped in it now”.

The courts and the court of public opinion may be the best or even only available avenues for the rest of Montanans to vigorously and effectively use law, science, courtesy and soundness in counteracting predominant Republican myopia, and in taking proper care of Montana.

