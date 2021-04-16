Guest opinion: Legislature can strengthen double SNAP dollars program

At RiverStone Health, we know that good health starts with nutritious food. All Montanans deserve access to affordable, nutritious food. Strong local food systems build more resilient communities and healthier families throughout Yellowstone County and south central Montana.

Farmers’ markets are a small, but important, part of our local food systems. RiverStone Health is proud to partner with the Healthy By Design Coalition to offer the Gardeners’ Market with fresh produce, such as tomatoes, cabbage, peppers and rhubarb. Our local vendors also offer eggs, cheese, meats and other made- or grown-in-Montana products. The market runs the second Thursday in June through the first Thursday of October from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at South Park in Billings.

To encourage community members living on limited incomes to shop at the market, and to help them stretch their food dollars, the Gardeners’ Market participates in the Montana Double SNAP Dollars program.

Double SNAP Dollars increases the buying power of SNAP customers by providing a $1 for $1 match (up to $20). This deal encourages Montanans to spend a portion of their benefits at the Gardeners’ Market, supporting small local farms.

All of our vendors are local farmers, ranchers and gardeners. Double SNAP dollars go directly into our local agricultural economy.