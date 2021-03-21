Guest opinion: Legislature helping Montana’s special-needs students rebound from COVID-19

I am honored to have worked with Gov. Greg Gianforte to introduce the Students with Special Needs Equal Opportunity Act (House Bill 329) this legislative session. House Bill 329 gives parents flexibility to support the unique educational needs of their child without increasing state spending. The House overwhelmingly supported the bill this week and it is now headed to the Senate. It is also supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

House Bill 329 allows parents with eligible students under the Federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to access a reimbursement account within the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) for eligible educational expenses. The OPI account will be generated with funds by parents choosing to take the state share of their child’s education funding and moving it from their local school district to the state account. Parents can then use those funds for a variety of public or private education services that fit the needs of their children.

The OPI will ensure that the funds have appropriate oversight and accountability. Examples of eligible expenditures could include textbooks, online materials, tutoring fees, tuition, therapy, assessments, materials, programming, and more.