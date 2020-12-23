Guest opinion: Legislature is threat to wild bison

The 2021 Montana Legislature is shaping up as a threat to public-trust resources — our air, water, public lands and wildlife. Under law and policy, elected representatives are the major “trustees” of these resources. Trustees are obliged to provide benefits for owners of the resources — all the people.

Under accepted policy, states exert primary control over most wildlife. Exceptions are endangered species, migratory birds and possibly wildlife in designated Wilderness. Thus, states manage wildlife on federal lands, including National Wildlife Refuges.

This situation threatens any future for public-trust, wild bison in Montana. Previous legislatures have attempted to eliminate any possibility of restoring wild bison, but have been thwarted by governors’ vetoes. However, Montana has a new governor, and such vetoes may not be forthcoming.

Most bison in Montana are private livestock in commercial herds or on American Prairie Reserve. They are managed under the Department of Livestock.

As sovereign nations, four Native American Tribes have bison on their reservations. These bison must fulfill nutritional, commercial and cultural needs of the Tribes. They have been managed much like livestock.