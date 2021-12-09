Guest opinion: Lessons from Montana's Russian Flu tragedy

The Great Russian Flu Pandemic of 1890 came in three global waves between 1889 and 1894 (1889–1890, 1890–1891, 1892), with outbreaks of declining severity thereafter, and possibly including the deadly resurgence of flu in early 1900.

Initially reported in the spring of 1889 in the Asian city of Bukhara, then in Russia (now in Uzbekistan), the disease spread rapidly as soon as it reached shipping and rail lines. In November 1889 the disease hit Moscow, Kiev, and Saint Petersburg. In December, Germany, France, and Great Britain, and even the United States, had cases.

By early January, influenza — also called catarrh or grippe — was epidemic in Montana. Choteau reported one third of its residents sick with influenza. Cases flooded the railroad hospital in Missoula, 46 cases in three days, and many railroad workers in Billings were among the afflicted. Boulder closed its schools due to the number of students and teachers with influenza.

“Never in the history of Bozeman has there been so much sickness at one time as at present,” said one news account.