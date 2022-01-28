Guest opinion: Let federal court handle PSC redistricting job

For the past eight years I served on the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee, six as Chair. When combined with my eight years in the House, I have spent more time evaluating the Public Service Commission’s regulatory duties and commissioners than anyone in the Legislature. The PSC consists of five members, each elected from a distinct geographic Montana district, whose primary charge is keeping your lights on and power costs low.

Previous efforts made by the Legislature to redraw the PSC district boundaries to correct for population imbalances as required by the Constitution (one man, one vote) died in committee, as both parties sought to gerrymander seat boundaries to their benefit. Further, prospective PSC candidates, while still serving in the Legislature, worked to ensure they had a favorable seat for their upcoming race. Despite the growing population imbalance between Districts, the Chair of House Energy did not redraw district boundaries this session, perhaps because he planned to run.