Guest opinion: Masking and the Golden Rule

I would like to take a moment for those who masked and continued to mask voluntarily prior to the governor’s mask mandate. I wear my mask not only to protect myself, but my neighbor, abiding by the “Golden Rule.” So, I thank you for masking up in return to protect me.

I also want to give a huge shout-out to staff from Billings Clinic, Canyon Creek Memory Care, and the National Guard who care for the infected elders; they are true heroes. Here at St. John’s United, our Incident Command Team has, and will continue to, embrace testing as long as resources are provided.

That being said, I would be remiss not to state my sincere condolences to Canyon Creek and acknowledge the unfair negative press received related to refusal of testing. While testing is important to identify and then isolate this virus, no amount of testing of staff or residents will prevent an unscreened, untested visitor, delivery person, or vendor from sharing their germs unintentionally to others.