Guest opinion: Masking and the Golden Rule

I would like to take a moment for those who masked and continued to mask voluntarily prior to the governor’s mask mandate. I wear my mask not only to protect myself, but my neighbor, abiding by the “Golden Rule.” So, I thank you for masking up in return to protect me.
I also want to give a huge shout-out to staff from Billings Clinic, Canyon Creek Memory Care, and the National Guard who care for the infected elders; they are true heroes. Here at St. John’s United, our Incident Command Team has, and will continue to, embrace testing as long as resources are provided.
That being said, I would be remiss not to state my sincere condolences to Canyon Creek and acknowledge the unfair negative press received related to refusal of testing. While testing is important to identify and then isolate this virus, no amount of testing of staff or residents will prevent an unscreened, untested visitor, delivery person, or vendor from sharing their germs unintentionally to others.
Additionally, testing takes many days to provide results, time that creates unknown risk among this type of setting. The best defense long-term care has is to keep those we cannot test, screen or monitor from our facilities at this time until we can get the prevalence of COVID-19 managed in our healthcare system while awaiting a vaccine, this unfortunately means visitation restrictions.
Finally, I believe it’s important to applaud John Felton, the County Health Officer, for reinstating the no visitation rule at long-term care facilities as this virus continues to surge. It is necessary if we want to stop the spread and save lives.
I am, however, hopeful that with high use of masks and serious distancing for at least three weeks, we may reverse this terrible trend and set us on a different and more optimistic trajectory. At which point, continued masking will hopefully maintain a situation we can accept and manage, keeping our businesses open safely and healthcare system equipped to maintain capacity.
David Trost is president and CEO of St. John’s United in Billings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.