Guest opinion: Matt Rosendale is a coward. Vote him out of Congress.

From the day Matt Rosendale took office he has proven he does not understand the role of a Congressman, which is to represent his constituents. Just recently he voted against supporting Ukraine against Putin. The U.S. House of Representatives, with tremendous unity, bipartisanship and patriotism voted 426 to 3 to demand the immediate withdrawal of Putin’s forces from Ukraine. Rosendale voted with two other of the weakest members of Congress against the bill. Rosendale stated that the U.S. has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of Ukraine in their conflict. Recently Rosendale and fellow Representative Paul Gosar proposed denying aid to Ukraine until a 30-foot wall is built on our southern border. His newsletter shows him uncomfortably riding horseback at the border.

You are a coward Matt. Why are you afraid of Putin and his apologists in the U.S.? Through your focus on conspiracy theories and antagonism towards the facts that don’t support those conspiracy theories you have become Montana’s biggest embarrassment, a difficult feat.

Who is this guy? He voted against honoring the U.S. Police Force in the heroic defense of the Capitol on Jan. 6. He voted against certifying the electoral college vote affirming the election of the new president. He opposed refugee status for heroes in Afghanistan who sided with the U.S. 9/11 attack. His newsletter is vile. His consistent negativity is exhausting. He has not passed a single bill since he has served and has surfaced no plausible efforts to help the U.S. or Montanans while acting as our Congressman.

I am a political independent, having served a half dozen Republican and Democrat governors in Montana over the last 40 years. I have never heard the level of disgust amongst Republicans of an elected Republican. They join Democrats and Independents with the same revulsion over Rosendale’s actions.

Helena voters of all stripes are in a state of shock about being moved to Rosendale’s district. Just listen to the voters in Billings, Livingston, and Great Falls over their reaction to having to be represented again by this coward. Montana Voters will not vote again for someone who abandons Ukraine, fails to support our law enforcement and uses their leadership role to attack democracy. Vote him out.

Gary Buchanan of Billings was Montana's first Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. He is a former chairman of the Montana Board of Investments and former chairman of the Montana Banking Board.

