Guest opinion: Mining lag threatens electric vehicle industry

Failure to stand up a secure, domestic supply chain — supported by policies that allow investment to quickly respond to demand signals — risks three troubling developments.

First, the U.S. is poised to trade the geopolitics of the oil barrel — and reliance on OPEC — for the geopolitics of the battery and a supply chain controlled by China. U.S. mineral import reliance is already at alarming levels, having doubled in just two decades. Allowing China to potentially weaponize our mineral insecurity is a mistake we must avoid.

Second, failure to ramp up mineral production and processing could derail U.S. and global climate efforts. Battery material shortfalls by 2030 could mean sharply rising battery prices and curtailed EV deployment that makes the impact of today’s semiconductor shortage and its effect on the auto market seem tame. By 2030, as many as 35 million EVs that otherwise would be on the world’s roads won’t exist due to a lack of the materials needed to produce them.

Third, this production shortfall will not hit all nations and auto industries equally. Because China holds such a dominant position in the supply chain, Chinese automakers will gain access to materials that U.S. manufacturers won’t. The competitiveness of the U.S. auto industry and the millions of jobs it supports hang in the balance.