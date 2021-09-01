Guest opinion: Misinformation, Republicans contribute to low vaccination rates

Rep. Hinkle joined Carlson’s push by co-sponsoring her bill, calling it “the most important bill of the session,” and by sponsoring another anti-vaccine bill, HB 703, which failed to pass in the Senate. He succeeded, however, in passing his HB 257, which severely limits the tools used by public health officials to fight the current COVID spike, as well as whatever public health crisis we may face next. On the House floor, Hinkle slandered Gallatin’s public health officials, falsely claiming that they silenced anti-mask protesters by not allowing them to speak at a hearing. In fact, according to the Chronicle, the hearing had to be cancelled because these people had become an unruly mob that refused to follow law enforcement’s directions and threatened our health officials.