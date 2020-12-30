Guest opinion: Miss Montana USA is a vegan, and she's happy to talk about it

The "born to die" fate for the animals used in FFA filled me with hopelessness. Back then, I was entirely ignorant about the extent to which animals are exploited for human purposes, but I took a stand by becoming vegetarian.

I struggled to maintain a meat-free diet. I knew very few others who opted out of the standard American diet and my classmates dangled slices of turkey or ham in front of me at lunch. While I did fall back into eating meat for a while, I became vegan in 2014.

The first time I ever laid eyes on Big Sky Country was in 2010 for the prestigious event at Rebecca Farm. My horse, Danny California, and I always had our best performances at this beautiful show. To this day, I can still recall the scent of the lush grass we galloped across. In the spring of 2019, I decided Montana would become my home and I set my eyes on a new competition. Instead of a blue ribbon, I sought out a crown and sash.

Being crowned Miss Montana USA 2020 was the thrill of my lifetime. I hit the ground running as a vocal environmentalist. I spoke about the disastrous effects of climate change and encouraged others to make individual changes in order to lessen their impact on the globe. I emphasized the benefits of plant-based eating.