Guest opinion: Moms like me are counting on the U.S. Senate to Build Back Better

When I was growing up I was fortunate to have many strong women role models in my life who empowered me to pursue whatever career I wanted. I attended college and earned a bachelor’s degree, and then went on to graduate school so I could fulfill my dream of teaching at the college level. After nine years of post secondary education I began teaching at a small undergraduate college. I love working with young people and helping them figure out what they are capable of and what path they wish to pursue. But I have considered quitting my job many times.

Several years after I began teaching, my partner and I decided to start our family. After our first child arrived I was very suddenly struck by the reality that so many others already understood: that having two working parents try to raise a child is nearly impossible.

I didn’t have a real maternity leave with either of my children. My partner and I worked nights and weekends to juggle schedules so we could keep our infant home for as long as possible. We took a significant financial loss to do this. And we are lucky, as many families don’t have that choice.