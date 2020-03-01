Guest opinion: Montana anglers, water users win with LCWF

The waning winter season gives me the chance to not only be thankful for all Montana has to offer but also to look forward to the new adventures on our state’s waterways that are just around the corner. Many of us can recall at least one story involving a special day or days on one of Montana’s world class streams, rivers, and lakes. We should all feel thankful to live in a state with so many beautiful waterways and an outdoor heritage deeply rooted in abundant public access.

As an avid angler, I’m especially grateful that both of Montana’s U.S. senators are advocating for full funding of the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Taking care of our clean water resources, as well as ensuring that the public can access them, are values that most Montanans share. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines know that LWCF has helped Montana acquire or improve fishing access sites in Montana. Plus, the fund has made possible the protection of countless acres of land and water for recreation and fish and wildlife habitat. That’s why they’re pressing their colleagues in Congress to ensure that LWCF is fully and permanently funded, so that we can pass on the benefits of this program to future generations.