Guest opinion: Montana, at a crossroads, needs Cooney's leadership

Montana is truly at a crossroads. Our public lands, economy, natural resources, communities, health and health care, are all at great risk in the governor’s race. We all have a responsibility to speak out on behalf of our fellow Montanans.
Montana has thrived under the leadership of Governor Bullock and Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney. According to the State of Montana, our economy added 46,000 jobs since the end of the recession; experienced the 6th fastest wage growth in annual wages in the nation over the past decade; ranked 1st in the nation for median household income growth from 2016 to 2017; and had the highest rate of business ownership among households. Montana was also ranked top in the nation in startup activity per capita, with 4,932 new firms opening in Montana in the last year. Montana also had the fifth best tax climate in the nation. Exports from Montana reached a record $1.7 billion in 2018, an increase of 19% ($272 million) from its export level in 2008. Montana’s high tech companies generated over $2 billion in revenue last year, growing nine times faster than the state’s overall economy and paying double the median wage. And thanks to the leadership of Mike Cooney, tens of thousands of Montanans including many small businesses now have access to reliable affordable health care.
Cooney provides a good plan to recruit new businesses, grow existing businesses, help with business transition, and ensure our workforce training programs work in unison to meet the needs of our economy in 2030. His Hire Montanans First Act will increase the required proportion of Montana workers on state and locally funded contracts to 75 percent, expanding this requirement to all projects; his Buy Made in Montana Act requires the state government to prefer Montana-made products in its purchases. Among other priorities, Cooney will create an Office of Rural Prosperity to prioritize economic development and job creation in rural Montana by streamlining rural policy and creating an inventory of existing resources and initiatives while aiding in rural improvement efforts.
As lieutenant governor, Mike Cooney understands that the state must provide a climate where Montana businesses and communities can thrive in the 21st century. That means ensuring we have the necessary foundation for successful sustainable economic and community development including access to affordable and reliable health care, social services, good quality education, affordable housing, infrastructure, transportation, and protection of our greatest assets — our public lands and natural resources. Through his dedicated public service, Cooney continues to build this foundation.
Addressing the economic fallout from the pandemic has been a major issue for both Bullock and Cooney. They successfully convened a diverse and bipartisan COVID-19 task force, working hard to keep all Montanans and Montana businesses whole by creating necessary programs with funding available and accessible to all Montanans to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. This includes childcare grants for working families and funds for businesses to help mitigate the effects of pandemic.
Gianforte is a threat to our state and our well-being. He sued the state to block access to public lands for his own personal benefit. Gianforte’s family foundation gave money to groups trying to privatize our public lands. He drafted two bills to Congress to release almost 690,000 acres of land from wilderness area designations, allowing mining and oil drilling. He has voted to eliminate health insurance and coverage for preexisting conditions under the Affordable Care Act for thousands of Montanans including our small businesses that rely heavily on it. He has called Medicaid expansion which provides services to over 90,000 Montanans a disaster. He has expressed extreme views against Social Security and Medicare, supporting cuts in both. He has not displayed even a broad understanding of our state or a concern for the needs of Montanans. As governor, Gianforte’s sole “plan” for Montana is to reduce taxes on rich corporations, exploit our natural resources, and sell off our public lands to the highest bidder.
We can’t trust Gianforte to look out for our interests. We need a governor like Mike Cooney who has shown us already that he can work for all Montanans.
This op ed is co-signed by: Chuck Tooley, Billings Joan Stapleton Tooley, Billings; Renee Coppock, Billings; David Coppock, Billings; Jaq Quanbeck, Billings; Deborah Carstensen, Swan Valley; Andrew Carstensen, Swan Valley; Kathy Koors, Swan Valley; Wendy Weaver, Livingston; Teresa O’Neil, Missoula; Victoria Scott, Billings; Sandra Baril, Billings; Donna Fraser, Sheridan; Renelle Braaten, Havre; Monica Garrahan, Havre; Leslie Clark, Whitehall; Elizabeth Klarich, Billings; Dave Klarich, Billings; Randy Sorkness, Laurel; Anne Sawyer Harris, Billings; Bob Dalrymple, Billings; Carolyn Pease Lopez, Billings; Virginia, Bryan, Billings; Merry Ann Peters, Billings; Rhonda Whiteman, Billings; Julie Hippler, Billings; Scott Prinzing, Billings; Kristen Rickels Prinzing, Billings; Rob Wells, Billings; Rita Wells, Billings; Sheila P. Dixon, Fallon; James Dixon, Fallon; Dan Young, Billings;
Ione Young, Billings; Katie Sutton, Billings; Dr. Lucinda Husby, Billings; Gray Harris, Billings; Gayle Serratt, Trout Creek; Dr. Susan Elliot, Red Lodge; Anna Brown, Belgrade; Margie Adams, Red Lodge; Holly Morgan Carr, Lone Pine; Kimberly Kradolfer, Helena; Amy Sowers, Bozeman; Andrea Albem, Gold Creek; Amorette F. Allison, Miles City; Pam Little, Hamilton; Beth Berlin, Missoula; Suzanne Artley, Florence; Heidi Kestral, Florence; Andy Boyd, Bozeman; Cassandra Noonan, Butte; Susan Gobbs, Helena; Heather McCullough Demarois, Missoula; Jael Kampfe, Bear Creek; Athie Olney Lang, Helena; Kierstin Schmitt, Corvallis; Dwight Welch, Billings; Gerre Maillet, Belgrade; Kathy Hadley, Deer Lodge; Susan Stensland Torgerson, Whitehall; Kathy Wise, Billings; Al Wise, Billings; Linda Healow, Billings; Karl Kleinert, Sunburst; Julie Kleinert, Sunburst; Wanda Lacroix, Missoula; Liz Hoveland, Bigfork; Roxy Burley, Billings; Joan Sanders Borneman, Anaconda; Tee Noel, Bozeman; Nancy Thompson Flikkema, Bozeman; Marie Jenson, Polson; Julie Betz, Billings; Lauren Cardneaux, Billings; Kathy Littlebird, Swan Valley; Becky Guay, Anaconda; Kendra Shaw, Billings; Paula Salter, Billings;
Mel Holloway, Hamilton; Courtney Grigg, Bozeman; Marilyn Nelson, Whitefish; Debbie Woegens, Billings; Sue Standley, Helena; Ed Standley, Helena; Terry Lynn Minow, Boulder; Irene L. Cook, Hamilton; Lori Blaylock, Billings; Debra McNeill, Bozeman; Sandi Sniscak, Bozeman; Pete Strom, Bozeman; Julie Williams, Shepherd; Ann Mary Dussault, Missoula; Paul Donaldson, Helena; Becky Donaldson, Helena; Carly Kleinert, Missoula; Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton; Donna Gleaves, Helena; Cecily Townsend, Helena; Mindy Obert, Big Timber; Robin Dewey, Corvallis; Barbara Archer, Billings; Rita Harding, Billings; Courtney Griss, Bozeman; Erin Crabtree, Missoula; Patricia Gesuale, Billings; Perry Miller, Havre; Teresa Miller, Havre; Curt Synness, Helena; Melissa Synness, Helena; Michelle Klinger Risho, Bozeman; Tom Barger, Arlee; Kathy Cole Coppedge, Denton; Barbara Calm, Kila; Marcia Armstrong, Helena; Les Clark, Helena; Zane Zell, Shelby; Gloria Zell, Shelby; Erin Crabtree, Missoula; Sarah Prodell, Missoula; Dana Boussard, Arlee; Stan Reifel, Arlee; Ann Danzer, Helena; Bonnie Barger, Arlee;
Barbara Archer, Billings; Tom Tully, Billings; Mary DeNevi, Missoula; Holly Kaleczyc, Helena; Stan Kaleczyc, Helena; Betsy Hall Nordell, Helena; Dave Seeley, Florence; Anita Paoli, Livingston; Roger Sherman, Whitefish; Emily Ibison, Florence; Carole Baumann, Billings;
Chuck Tooley served as the longest serving mayor of Billings Montana. He currently serves as Chairman of the board for Burton K Wheeler Center at Montana State University.
Renee Coppock is a prominent practicing attorney in Billings, rated one of the top 100 Female lawyers in the country. She serves as a community advocate for the Zonta Club of Billings, an organization empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
