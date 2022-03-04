Guest opinion: Montana Democrats in lockstep with those in Washington

You don’t have to look far in today’s America to see the damage Joe Biden has done to our nation in just 13 short months as president: skyrocketing inflation, surging crime, global instability, sky-high gas prices, massive illegal immigration, and erosion of our personal rights are just the beginning of the failures. And while Montana Democrats always try to give the appearance they are distinct from their “woke” national party, they are in lockstep with the disastrous Biden agenda.

As the 2022 elections near, expect the disinformation from the Montana Democrats to reach fever pitch. They simply have nothing to run on. While National Democrats have spent the last year trampling on our rights, rather than standing up to their national party bosses, Democrats in Montana have doubled down in defense of the same policies.

Fortunately, our Republican leaders in Montana have shielded our state from many bad decisions coming out of Washington, D.C.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Montana Comeback Plan has driven our state unemployment to record lows. Republican state lawmakers had the foresight to protect us from forced vaccination by employers and attacks on our gun rights. Attorney General Austin Knudsen has been fighting lawsuits to uphold these laws, while also taking on the Biden administration to secure the border, stop the attacks on American energy, and reduce violent crime.

Democrats have fought Republicans every step along the way — and are still fighting to reverse the progress we made in protecting and expanding Montanans’ rights.

Legislative Republicans passed, and Gianforte signed, a “constitutional carry” bill that guarantees Montanans’ the right to defend themselves. Not a single Democrat voted for it and Democrats now are suing as they try to overturn parts of the law. Republicans also enacted a law to prohibit overreaching federal executive gun control orders from being enforced against Montanans. Not a single Democrat voted for it.

Republicans also stood against President Biden’s overreaching vaccine mandates by passing House Bill 702 which prevents discrimination based on vaccination status. Once again, not a single Democrat voted to protect your rights. And again, Democrat lawyers are suing on two separate fronts to allow your employer to fire you for a choice to not receive a COVID-19 vaccine, or whatever the next vaccine or “booster” your employer thinks you need.

And when it came to the extreme lockdown orders, Montana Democrats cheered. A recent Johns Hopkins University study found lockdowns to have nearly zero effect on COVID mortality, while killing businesses, increasing depression and suicide (the number of teen girls who tried to commit suicide increased 50 percent during lockdowns), more alcoholism (particularly for women), and more drug overdose deaths. When Republicans limited the power of unelected bureaucrats to impose these harmful measures, the Democrats in the Legislature fought tooth and nail to stop them.

The point is this: when you look at Montana Democrats’ record rather than their talking points, they are a spitting image of the radical left in Washington D.C. Instead of working with Republicans to defend our freedoms against attacks from President Biden and his D.C. cabal, they have spent the past year infringing on your rights and lying to your face.

The next time the Montana Democrats come around and claim that they are working for the people of Montana, ask them why their record shows the complete opposite.

Cary Smith is the Montana Legislature's Senate Majority Leader. Sue Vinton is House Majority Leader.

