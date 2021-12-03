Guest opinion: Montana DEQ did the right thing on Hecla mining proposal

In addition to being a longtime citizen and business owner in northwest Montana, I have been honored to serve the public as an elected state representative and county commissioner. I have lived through the economic chaos that has engulfed our area with the collapse of federal forested lands management, subsequent mill closures and now chronic, decades long poverty.

I have also had the pleasure of working with Hecla Mining Company on their world-class reclamation of the now-shuttered Troy Mine, as well as their efforts to permit two projects that would provide desperately needed jobs in our area while protecting the environment that we live in and love.

It is with this background that I applaud and support the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's decision to drop the case against Hecla's Montana subsidiaries and their CEO, Phil Baker. Hecla has proven itself to be the kind of company that our local area and state should embrace as we look toward a future of resource management and environmental protection.